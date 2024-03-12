GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 11,280 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.19% of Castle Biosciences worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.90. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $48,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $785,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $109,481.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,052,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,299. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

