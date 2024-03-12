GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 15,356 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 468.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,291,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 698.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 238,593 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth $13,360,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,988,000 after purchasing an additional 149,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,907 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $77.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Omnicell

About Omnicell

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.