GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 29,140 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 128.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,877 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.34% of Financial Institutions worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 115,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 95,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 94,891 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 108,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 93,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Stock Down 3.6 %

Financial Institutions stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.29 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.