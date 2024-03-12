GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 31,682 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 148.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,050 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.17% of Hanmi Financial worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,506,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,692,000 after acquiring an additional 155,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,128,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,376,000 after buying an additional 58,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 57,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Shares of HAFC opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.43 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Equities analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

