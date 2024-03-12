GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 3,649 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Ooma worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 102.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ooma by 31.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ooma during the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Ooma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Ooma stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $15.66.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,031.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

