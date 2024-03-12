GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 23,783 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 88,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 925,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 182,787 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,827,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 65.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -90.32%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

