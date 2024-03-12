GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 26,973 Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Ryerson as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the third quarter worth about $23,522,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 204.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 621,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the first quarter worth about $20,697,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 1,511.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 461,850 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 128.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 330,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Stock Performance

RYI stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

