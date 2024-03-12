GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,431 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $28,844.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,097.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,531.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,674 shares of company stock worth $378,754 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $38.32.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

