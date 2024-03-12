GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SON opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $749,002. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Stories

