GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $796,000 Holdings in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,411 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.27% of Erasca worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Erasca by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,356,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Erasca by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after buying an additional 1,545,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Erasca by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,601,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after buying an additional 575,333 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Erasca by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,143,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,316,000 after buying an additional 77,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Erasca by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 294,181 shares during the period. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. Erasca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERAS. Bank of America lowered shares of Erasca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Erasca from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Erasca from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

