GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $829,000 Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,735 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 74,237 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.20% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $448.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 17.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.