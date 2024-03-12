GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $841,000 Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,648 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.39% of Hyliion worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hyliion by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,127,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hyliion by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,149,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after buying an additional 342,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hyliion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,164,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hyliion by 550.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyliion by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 198,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,004.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

