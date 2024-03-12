GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $854,000 Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 80.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.82 and a 52 week high of $84.93. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

