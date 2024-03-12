GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $857,000 Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 105.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Brady were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Brady by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brady by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $63.02.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

