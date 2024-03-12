GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $871,000 Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 506,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 204,816 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 1.05% of NanoString Technologies worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSTG. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Natixis acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 34.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth about $47,000.
NanoString Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NSTG stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NanoString Technologies Profile
NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.
Featured Articles
