GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 327.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,274 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SEA were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SEA by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE stock opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.38 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

