GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.56% of Cato worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Cato by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cato during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Aldebaran Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cato by 13.9% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC now owns 844,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 103,177 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cato by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cato by 40.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.06. The Cato Co. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Cato’s dividend payout ratio is currently -424.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

