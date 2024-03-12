GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $127.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $130.39.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

