GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $771,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,289 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $415,449,000 after purchasing an additional 611,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,653 shares of company stock worth $27,810,132. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $283.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.65. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

