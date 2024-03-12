GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $778,000 in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $36,937,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,760,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,413,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $92,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $142,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $891,315. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.