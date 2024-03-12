GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $786,000 in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 416,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.60% of Codexis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Codexis alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,335,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,787,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,197 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Codexis by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,753,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,661,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 290.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 755,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 561,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CDXS. Benchmark upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Codexis Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $253.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91.

Codexis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.