GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $789,000 in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $865.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.08. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

