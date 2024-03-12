GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $790,000 in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Pliant Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 17.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $443,172.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,261.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $443,172.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,261.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,612.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

