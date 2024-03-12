GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $800,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,623 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,671 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

