GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $840,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $120.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.89 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

