GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $840,000 in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Get RLI alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in RLI in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE RLI opened at $147.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.91. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $149.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.