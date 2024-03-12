GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $895,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 612.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,088,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 935,626 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Comcast
In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Stock Performance
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Is Hewlett Packard Enterprises Still a Cheap AI Server Play?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Samsara’s Surging Momentum Following Earnings Beat
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.