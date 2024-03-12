GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $772,000 Investment in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of DNLI opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $47,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,850.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $165,793.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $47,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,850.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,944. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

