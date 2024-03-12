GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $844,000 Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,766 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 281.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $28.06.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.52.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

