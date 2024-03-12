GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $865,000 Investment in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 919,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.26% of Sharecare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 35,936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 590.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Stock Performance

SHCR opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

