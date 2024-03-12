GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after acquiring an additional 360,409 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 306,822 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AOS. Citigroup increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

