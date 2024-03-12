GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,024,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.70. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

