GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 119.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 55.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $178.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $190.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.38.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

