GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 5,487 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.37.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

