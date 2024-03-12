GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 746 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $106.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

