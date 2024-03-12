GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 799 Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,366 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Natural Resource Partners worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

NRP stock opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62.

Natural Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.05% and a net margin of 59.68%. The company had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $2.44 dividend. This is an increase from Natural Resource Partners’s previous None dividend of $2.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Natural Resource Partners Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

