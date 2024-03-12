GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Corsair Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 717,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 268,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,156,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,522,000 after buying an additional 90,875 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 53,682 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $53,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 421.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $417.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.57 million. Analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

