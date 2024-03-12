GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 100.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in KB Home were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,612 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,141,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in KB Home by 1,871.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 6,353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 494,881 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Trading Down 0.5 %

KB Home stock opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94. KB Home has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $70.88.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,971.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,971.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

