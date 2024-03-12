GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,218 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

