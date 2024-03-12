GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 31,494 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,494 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Hope Bancorp worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 70.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOPE. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $12.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

