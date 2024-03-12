GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 50,114 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,114 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Custom Truck One Source worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,002,000 after buying an additional 412,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after buying an additional 227,846 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 189,316 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,156,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 185,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 164,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $521.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

