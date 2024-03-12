GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 969 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 198,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,724,000 after acquiring an additional 108,595 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,697,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

ABG stock opened at $210.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

