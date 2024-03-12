GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $774,000 Position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 228,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of EVgo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EVgo alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 689.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. EVgo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $820.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVgo

Insider Activity at EVgo

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares in the company, valued at $350,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares in the company, valued at $350,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,852 shares of company stock worth $229,525 over the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVgo Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.