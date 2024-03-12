GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243,349 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 217.0% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 76.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

MTB stock opened at $142.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

