GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Voya Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 141.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 184,864 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $204,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Voya Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $52,413,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average is $69.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

