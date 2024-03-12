GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,934.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.89.

Woodward Price Performance

WWD stock opened at $148.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.01. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $151.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

