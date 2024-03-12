Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.19. 185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

Get Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF alerts:

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF stock. GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC owned 2.46% of Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF

The Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (HAPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Human Capital Factor Unconstrained index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US-listed large-cap companies scoring highest in terms of a quantitative measure that ties corporate culture to financial performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.