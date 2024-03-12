Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Trading 0.1% Higher

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.48. 7,483 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 5,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.
harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.
