Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.42 and last traded at C$8.46. 148,924 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 112,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.47.
Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.98.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.