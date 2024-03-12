Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.42 and last traded at C$8.46. 148,924 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 112,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.47.

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.98.

