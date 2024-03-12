Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.88% of Hayward worth $26,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hayward by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hayward by 918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Hayward by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Hayward had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

